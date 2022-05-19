Mantashe warns strike-hit Sibanye it may lose mining right
The minister hinted at action to stop the mining giant’s gold operations because of the prolonged strike
19 May 2022 - 23:47
In extraordinary remarks in parliament on Thursday, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe threatened Sibanye-Stillwater with the removal of its mining right because the company — in its 10th week of a bitter and prolonged strike in its gold division — is no longer engaged in gold-mining activities.
Sibanye, the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals, is the largest employer in the mining industry, with over 84,000 employees — most of them in SA. It produced a profit of R33bn in the 2021 financial year on revenue of R172bn, contributing significantly to the tax bonanza enjoyed by the fiscus from the commodities boom...
