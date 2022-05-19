ANTHONY BUTLER: Swarm of ageing ANC women points to Didiza to deputise
19 May 2022 - 17:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term has been punctuated by plague, riot, drought, fire and flood. It was little surprise to discover last September that enormous swarms of brown locusts had descended on the country.
After such biblical turmoil the re-election of the once theologically-inclined Ramaphosa to a second term as ANC president seems inevitable...
