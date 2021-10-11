National Fractured ANC list process raises fears of key electoral defeats The party hauls disgruntled branches in Tshwane to a meeting to resolve disputes over nomination processes

The ANC has conceded that disputes over its fractured councillor list nomination process could result in it losing key electoral battles in the November 1 municipal election.

The disputes continue to be a thorn in the flesh for the party 20 days before the election, raising fears that it will suffer the same fate it did in 2016 when it failed to win an outright majority in crucial metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay. ..