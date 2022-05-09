TOM EATON: We need a few good men and women to save our spazas
Eskom and Prasa cannot monopolise liberal outrage, the armed forces must get some too
09 May 2022 - 18:28
Thirty years ago Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson locked their eyes, clenched their jaws and let fly in one of the most magnificent shouting matches in cinema history.
The climax of A Few Good Men has been overquoted to the point of exhaustion, but the self-righteous fury of Nicholson’s Col Jessup yelling at Cruise’s Lt Kaffee that he “can’t handle the truth”, still burns brightly after three decades...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now