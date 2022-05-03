Foreign nationals to go to court if new township business law threatens rights
03 May 2022 - 05:10
A pro-migrant lobby group has threatened to challenge a law aimed at supporting and funding township enterprises owned by South Africans if it infringes on the rights of migrants to own and operate businesses in Gauteng townships.
Gauteng premier David Makhura promulgated into law the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act in Soweto on Friday...
