Features Inside Alex’s xenophobic purge Recent action against foreign nationals in Alexandra raises the spectre of a return to the kind of xenophobic violence last seen in 2008

There’s been a new wave of anti-foreigner sentiment in the township of late, but the Alexandra in which Thabo Mopasi grew up in the 1970s was happy to embrace residents from beyond SA’s borders.

"I was born next door to people from Malawi, Lesotho, Swaziland [Eswatini], Zimbabwe, and I did not care," the activist tells the FM. "I attended church with them at the Twelve Apostles Church. I [went to school with] and peacefully played with children whose parents came from other countries."..