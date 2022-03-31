Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Joburg’s resourceful middle class in a league of its own B L Premium

I returned to SA recently after an absence of two years. I had never before in my life been away that long. Some things struck me very forcefully, far more so than if I had been visiting more often.

I walked through a state-of-the-art airport, onto an efficient express train, hailed an Uber that came within two minutes, and was ferried through manicured suburbs. I had forgotten just how well serviced middle-class life in Johannesburg has always been...