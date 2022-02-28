National SA must guard against making poor pay for a ‘just transition’ Poor management of SA’s ‘just transition’ will deepen SA’s already high levels of inequality even further B L Premium

The “just transition” will be one of the main, if not the top, challenge that SA and the rest of the world will have to grapple with over the next 10 years. What lies at the crux of the matter is how do we change society and the way our economy operates in such a way that it is not the most vulnerable who end up paying the largest price for the switch from a high- to a low-carbon energy dispensation?

This has, in a roundabout way, been at the heart of the message being communicated by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, in his insistence that SA should not be unduly forced to transition away from coal in a rapid way that might end up costing jobs and economic losses...