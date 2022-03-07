National Government needs to keep promises in full, says Masondo Deputy finance minister says the big issue is the cost of electricity which cannot keep going up B L Premium

SA’s economy is on a knife edge and it is time to take tough decisions to get the country working, with international rating agencies saying they want the government to start walking the talk on structural reforms, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.

In an interview last week Masondo said the promises made in the state of the nation address and budget speech in February have to be delivered in full in order to confront SA’s challenges. In March the country is to hold an investment conference — the third of which has so far attracted R700m — in order to push forward with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s agenda of making SA more competitive in global markets. ..