Pulling Covid-19 grant risky for Ramaphosa, warns former Treasury official Move could spark unrest or could be used against president by his opponents, says Michael Sachs

Withdrawing the social relief of distress grant (SRD) without implementing a permanent replacement carries a huge political risk for President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country claws back from the economic devastation of the pandemic, says Michael Sachs, a former head of the budget office at the National Treasury.

Civil society organisation Black Sash and the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII) called on the government to implement a basic income grant after the July 2021 unrest and ongoing pandemic. However, Business Unity SA and Business Leadership SA oppose the implementation of a permanent grant, considering the country’s wobbly fiscal position. ..