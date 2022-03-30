JOHAN STEYN: The age of AI: thinkers needed
People who have skills mobility, perceptiveness, complex problem-solving, co-ordination and language abilities are in demand
30 March 2022 - 05:00
“Hey Google, play me some children’s music.” My son is growing up in a different galaxy from me. I try hard to manage his “screen time” but most days I find him with both our iPads, Netflix on the left and a game on the right, while navigating the television, kettle and lights with voice commands.
“Dad! The internet is down!” Oh, the worst punishment imaginable! I want him to build puzzles and play in the garden, and he does, but I also want him to stay ahead of the technological curve. Irrelevance is what Yuval Noah Harari warns us about in his best-selling book Sapiens. If we do not stay abreast with technology — at least from a labour perspective — we risk becoming irrelevant...
