JOHAN STEYN: Iridescent puffs of human brightness needed Philosophers can help us chart a path into the technological future

Philosophers are sojourners, risk-takers, lonely souls and often misunderstood. They say the things we dare not say, they imagine the things we would not risk thinking. They push the boundaries, unveil the mysteries of humanness and peer underneath the skirt of the sacred.

The rise of philosophers often coincides with new technological discoveries — realisations that our evolutionary journey extends further than we thought — pushing us forward to the glorious unknown. ..