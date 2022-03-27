Companies / Telecoms & Technology On the road to AI-led decision-making in SA Technology set to be the recipient of greater investment B L Premium

After helping to identify the Omicron variant of the deadly coronavirus — infamously first reported in SA — the country is set to see greater investment and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in enterprise decision-making.

There is little doubt that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines — from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna — are some of the fastest developed in human history. A process that would typically take years to trial, let alone to complete, took a little more than a year, thanks in part to the use of AI tools and technology. ..