Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Smartphone tsunami now threatens top professional cameras The inexorable advance in smartphone camera technology is coming for interchangeable lenses, writes Arthur Goldstuck

Smartphones killed off integrated cameras, better known as “point-and-click”, many years ago. Back in 2010, three years after the first iPhone appeared and two years after the advent of Android, the total camera market peaked at 121-million units, with integrated cameras making up 92% of the market.

Then came the combined onslaught of iPhone and Android, and the constant evolution of smartphone camera technology. In 2020, the camera market dropped below the 10-million mark, according to the Camera & Imaging Products Association. Last year, it went down to the basement, at 8.3-million...