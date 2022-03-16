Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Money-laundering alert highlights opaque corporate vehicles Task force’s warning stems from governments and financial institutions dealing with invisible clients B L Premium

In October 2021, SA found itself on the wrong side of a warning statement from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Paris-based group released its evaluation report on the country’s ability to deal with issues ranging from money laundering to financial terrorism and similar financial crimes. The authors of the report saw scope for improvement in the country’s ability to address the risks emanating from beneficial ownership structures...