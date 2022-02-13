Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Sona was less than business had hoped for Business wanted a greater sense of urgency and a stronger commitment to accelerating both energy market reforms and the infrastructure rollout B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa made encouraging announcements in his state of the nation address on Thursday, but there were also missed opportunities.

He did not chart a new course — which might be commendable — but what business was hoping for was a greater sense of urgency and a far stronger commitment to accelerating both energy market reforms and the infrastructure rollout. Business was hoping for a “big bang” announcement of ways to break out of the inertia that seems to be bogging down both of these elements that are so critical to SA’s economic recovery...