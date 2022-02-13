BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Sona was less than business had hoped for
Business wanted a greater sense of urgency and a stronger commitment to accelerating both energy market reforms and the infrastructure rollout
13 February 2022 - 18:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa made encouraging announcements in his state of the nation address on Thursday, but there were also missed opportunities.
He did not chart a new course — which might be commendable — but what business was hoping for was a greater sense of urgency and a far stronger commitment to accelerating both energy market reforms and the infrastructure rollout. Business was hoping for a “big bang” announcement of ways to break out of the inertia that seems to be bogging down both of these elements that are so critical to SA’s economic recovery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now