Opinion HILARY JOFFE: A new social compact, but what happened to the previous one? The president needs to forge a new consensus within his own government if SA is to make any progress in getting out of our economic morass B L Premium

Why does President Cyril Ramaphosa need a new social compact to grow the economy when he hasn’t delivered his side of the old one?

Opening his two-hour-long catalogue of the nation on Thursday, the president told us SA needed a “new consensus”. The social partners — government, labour, business and community — were working on it. A social compact to grow the economy, create jobs and combat hunger would be finalised within 100 days, he said...