ECB targets discrimination and racism in 2022 season

25 January 2022 - 17:44 Aadi Nair
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday updated its 12-point action plan to tackle racism and discrimination, including details on a review of “dressing room culture” and a standardised approach to whistle-blowing.

The plan was unveiled in November after players including former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq alleged they were victims of institutional racism at their clubs.

The ECB’s review of dressing room culture will be led by Clare Connor and Ashley Giles, England’s MDs of women’s and men’s cricket, along with the First Class counties, the Professional Cricketers Association and external experts.

“The review will commence in February and run across the 2022 season [when dressing rooms are active] with the final report due in September,” the ECB said in a statement.

The board said that an independently operated whistle-blowing system with standardised procedures for investigations into complaints will be set up by the end of February and that a new antidiscrimination unit will begin operating in May.

“Work is continuing to define the resources and capabilities required by the ECB’s new antidiscrimination unit,” the ECB said.

“The unit will work with the professional game to tackle discrimination while also providing ongoing guidance across cricket.”

The ECB also said it was working with football antidiscriminatory body Kick It Out to build a more “inclusive cricketing environment”.

Reuters

