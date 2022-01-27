‘Combinations’ the buzzword as SA look for batters against Windies

The SA senior national women’s cricket team has been blazing a trail in the ODI format over the past year.

They left Pakistan (3-0), India (4-1) and West Indies (4-1) gasping for air as they won 11 of their 13 ODIs during a memorable 2021.

Not only will Hilton Moreeng’s team be motivated to win a fourth series in succession when they start their ODI series against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Friday, the four-match series offers final preparations for both teams before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

And while the World Cup frenzy that has gripped the qualifying teams has not eluded the SA camp, “combinations” is the word buzzing around the second-ranked Proteas.