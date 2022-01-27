Wolvaardt eyes World Cup via West Indies

Proteas rising star batter Laura Wolvaardt cannot wait to strut out to the middle and wield the willow in the four-match ODI series against the West Indies, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

While the SA senior women’s national cricket team last played as a unit in a five-match ODI series against the same West Indies in the Caribbean in September 2021, Wolvaardt has had valuable time in the middle having featured regularly for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League in November.

The only breather she had was for the short festive period but that was ages ago, according to the Milnerton-born Western Province opening batter.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out there in the middle and I’ll be looking to stay focused and bat long innings,” said the cricketer, who turns 23 on April 26.