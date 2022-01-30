Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Gutsy Stormers desperate for equity deal to boost squad Mismanagement has affected the group’s size, with inability to replace injured centre Rikus Pretorius B L Premium

An equity deal for Western Province is understood to be just a few months away and it can’t come soon enough for a Stormers team that was rendered highly vulnerable by the budgetary constraints that affected the size of their match day squad in Durban at the weekend.

It has become customary during the pandemic for teams to take 25-26 players to their away games within SA. The Bulls Currie Cup team that visited Cape Town to play Western Province at the start of the domestic competition had 41 travellers in their squad. That’s including the management...