GAVIN RICH: URC has its work cut out to gain traction among fans
Organisers will join the coaches and players in hoping no further hiccups halt the quest to get momentum going
16 January 2022 - 18:11
The United Rugby Championship (URC) resumes in SA after another inordinately long break, and the organisers will join the coaches and players in hoping there are no further hiccups and interruptions to halt the quest to get some momentum going.
SA’s entry into the new competition and into European rugby could not have happened at a worse time. Already a hard sell was needed for the URC given that the rugby public in this country were fed a diet of southern hemisphere Super Rugby for the first 26 years of the professional era...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now