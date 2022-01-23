Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Crowds at beaches and malls, but not stadiums? Really? It is time to give rugby unions respite from hardship by allowing more spectators at games B L Premium

It was great to have fans back in the stadiums as the 2022 rugby year started this week but like was the case when our appetite was first whet in a round of United Rugby Championship (URC) games in early December, it was hard to fathom why only 2,000 fans were allowed to attend the games.

I was at the midweek Currie Cup match between Western Province and the Bulls, and the small crowd made enough noise to make it seem like there were five times that number. But while the crowd condensed onto the lower tier of the east stand of the Cape Town Stadium was voluble, all the other parts of the ground were devoid of spectators. ..