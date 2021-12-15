Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Zuma ruling puts Ramaphosa on the spot over rule of law Unless former president goes to jail and possible violence is met with the full might of the state, SA will be seen to be broken B L Premium

Just as, we can reasonably safely assume, President Cyril Ramaphosa was coming out the right side of a Covid-19 infection (we can presume Omicron and that the prez is fully vaccinated and probably boosted too) Gauteng high court judge Keoagile Matojane, sitting in Johannesburg, threw a hand grenade under his bed.

Matojane has ordered former president Jacob Zuma back to prison to complete his sentence for contempt of court in a judgment of quite unexpected brutality but that to me seems also to serve as a message of solidarity with a judiciary under siege from political interference...