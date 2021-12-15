PETER BRUCE: Zuma ruling puts Ramaphosa on the spot over rule of law
Unless former president goes to jail and possible violence is met with the full might of the state, SA will be seen to be broken
15 December 2021 - 16:56
Just as, we can reasonably safely assume, President Cyril Ramaphosa was coming out the right side of a Covid-19 infection (we can presume Omicron and that the prez is fully vaccinated and probably boosted too) Gauteng high court judge Keoagile Matojane, sitting in Johannesburg, threw a hand grenade under his bed.
Matojane has ordered former president Jacob Zuma back to prison to complete his sentence for contempt of court in a judgment of quite unexpected brutality but that to me seems also to serve as a message of solidarity with a judiciary under siege from political interference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now