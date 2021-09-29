Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Judging by ANC manifesto, joblessness will reign until Jesus returns B L Premium

There is nothing, not a single word, of any merit or interest in the ANC manifesto for the upcoming local government elections on November 1.

I read it. I’ll never get that time back. I was looking for signs of new thinking on the economy, but all I found was this: “Working with all levels of government to grow the economy, increase jobs, and reduce poverty, especially for young women and men, we will … accelerate implementation of the Economic Reconstruction & Recovery Plan, which was launched in October 2020 to rebuild our economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”..