Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Living in a dream world does not come cheap The promise of the AfCFTA will be stillborn if SA cannot rise above the feel-good fixes

What a country. Our national cricket team, just back from another unsuccessful short-form World Cup cricket tournament (lost this time for failing to appreciate the difference run rates make when scoring is close) has a new advertising campaign: “It’s not just cricket: it’s boundaries broken” as three sincere players stare from the poster.

Cricket SA (CSA) says in a note above the tweeted advert that “Our victories are not measured by the scoreboard but by how many we were able to bring along with us”...