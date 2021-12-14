Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Maskless-Lemonists of the world unite over there, please! Business Day invitation had shades of the famous misunderstanding between Che Guevara and Fidel Castro B L Premium

When I was asked whether I was interested in becoming a Business Day communist, I was obviously intrigued, to say the least. Now that I am a confirmed Business Day columnist, I can admit that the misunderstanding did bring to mind a 1959 conversation between the leaders of the Cuban revolution, Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.

Apparently, Guevara’s 456 days as the Cuban national bank’s president began during a late-night meeting when Castro asked who in the room was a good economist. Half-asleep, Guevara volunteered himself. Castro expressed surprise, saying, “Che, I didn’t know you were a good economist,” to which Guevara exclaimed, “Oh, I thought you asked for a good communist!”..