YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Maskless-Lemonists of the world unite over there, please!
Business Day invitation had shades of the famous misunderstanding between Che Guevara and Fidel Castro
14 December 2021 - 16:19
UPDATED 14 December 2021 - 16:57
When I was asked whether I was interested in becoming a Business Day communist, I was obviously intrigued, to say the least. Now that I am a confirmed Business Day columnist, I can admit that the misunderstanding did bring to mind a 1959 conversation between the leaders of the Cuban revolution, Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.
Apparently, Guevara’s 456 days as the Cuban national bank’s president began during a late-night meeting when Castro asked who in the room was a good economist. Half-asleep, Guevara volunteered himself. Castro expressed surprise, saying, “Che, I didn’t know you were a good economist,” to which Guevara exclaimed, “Oh, I thought you asked for a good communist!”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now