BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa takes gigantic steps in structural reform agenda
Developments in electricity generation and the sale of a majority stake in SAA will boost confidence in the state’s commitment to reform
14 June 2021 - 15:27
Over just one week, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration took its most important steps so far in its structural reform agenda. The decision to further liberate the electricity generation space and the sale of a majority stake in the long-ailing national airline, SAA, shifts the dial and will boost confidence in the state’s commitment to actually deliver on its reform agenda.
The steps should be lauded and add much-needed impetus to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan that government, business, labour and civil society agreed to in October 2020...
