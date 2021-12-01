Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC is an ancient party lost in a modern world The ANC has forgotten how to lead and, importantly, it has forgotten too how to talk about leadership B L Premium

The ANC is an antiquated organisation. Its internal systems and structures are the remnants of another age and have never been adapted or developed to meet the demands of a modern democracy, or the modern world.

The implications are numerous, but lethargy would seem to be the most common consequence. It is a slow, ponderous machine. Never quick or agile. Any issue is fed into the system, and by the time the relevant rusty gears have been cranked and rickety levers pulled it could be weeks or months until the public is presented with an outcome...