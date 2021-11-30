YACOOB ABBA OMAR: ANC should really start becoming a political party
Robust in its self-criticism, it still views problems from the straitjacket of a national liberation movement
30 November 2021 - 16:27
Of late, obituary writers have had a field day heralding the demise of the ANC, especially since its poor showing in the local government elections.
The governing party itself would do well not to blame media coverage or inadequate campaigning time for its losses. Instead, it should reconnect with its nonracial roots and commitment to unity and democracy, and focus on turning its several conference resolutions into reality — especially those that recognise it faces an existential crisis — and call for “strategic interventions of re-engineering, renewal and regeneration”...
