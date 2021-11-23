JOHN DLUDLU: Fresh start or just another false one for the poor
The parties in municipal coalitions have little in common but need to work together on service delivery
23 November 2021 - 16:17
A “defective leadership not only holds back the attainment of national objectives. It also presents a difficult conundrum for the movement, in that to rationalise its bad choices the ANC has to lower itself to embrace those defects of the leaders it has chosen as its own defects. Steadily, these defects of the individual leaders become, by default, the collective property of the organisation, its own blind spots and its subliminal attributes in the public imagination.”
These remarks, made by ANC national executive committee member Joel Netshitenzhe, have been widely shared on social media as the governing party was ousted from key councils and metros — including Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni (it has long lost Cape Town)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now