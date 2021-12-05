Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Omicron, eager scientists and insincere ‘friends’ a deadly combination for Africa Red-listed countries are all African, but point that out and get ready to be accused of playing the ‘race card’ B L Premium

In this seemingly fast-paced and hard-to-predict Covid-19 world some things just don’t change. That thought came to mind as, into my second hotel quarantine in six months, I watched the news on UK television.

It speaks to the randomness of the situation, which some scientists have described as political theatre, that while some people are having to spend a small fortune and almost two weeks stuck in hotel rooms, others, who might have had the good fortune of having travelled a few days earlier, are roaming about. This over a variant that might well have been circulating in other parts of the world before SA scientists started talking about it two weeks ago...