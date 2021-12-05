LUKANYO MNYANDA: Omicron, eager scientists and insincere ‘friends’ a deadly combination for Africa
Red-listed countries are all African, but point that out and get ready to be accused of playing the ‘race card’
05 December 2021 - 17:01
In this seemingly fast-paced and hard-to-predict Covid-19 world some things just don’t change. That thought came to mind as, into my second hotel quarantine in six months, I watched the news on UK television.
It speaks to the randomness of the situation, which some scientists have described as political theatre, that while some people are having to spend a small fortune and almost two weeks stuck in hotel rooms, others, who might have had the good fortune of having travelled a few days earlier, are roaming about. This over a variant that might well have been circulating in other parts of the world before SA scientists started talking about it two weeks ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now