National

SA seeing a steep rise in Covid infections but they are mainly mild, says Phaahla

Health minister says indication are that Omicron is highly transmissible and vaccinated people are being infected

03 December 2021 - 09:48 TANYA FARBER
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The wave of Covid-19 fuelled by Omicron is seeing mainly mild cases in those vaccinated, but shows “a very steep rise, steeper than the rise and curve from previous waves”, health minister Joe Phaahla told a media briefing on Friday.

In just a week, daily cases have risen by about 9,000, breaching the 11,000 mark on Thursday. Just under 3,000 people have been hospitalised.

“We hope that the mild nature of the illness will continue to be the dominant feature. We are doing everything possible to make sure we can handle serious illness, but one change threatening to destabilise us is that health workers, even though they are vaccinated, are having mild symptoms from breakthrough infections and are having to isolate.”

This leads to “possible shortages” and so “we have to address this phenomenon”, said Phaahla.

The positivity rate is 22%, up from the lows of 1% or 2% two weeks ago.

The exponential increase has mainly taken place in Gauteng, but is now gaining momentum in all nine provinces.

“Over the last seven days the new spike has moved into the whole of Gauteng [after starting in Tshwane] and is now registering a presence in all provinces.”

The two least hit provinces are the Free State and the Northern Cape, but even they are seeing a positivity rate above 5%, which is higher than what the World Health Organization considers safe.

“There is limited data, but the indication is that it is highly transmissible and includes infections of people who are vaccinated. But, it is causing mainly mild illness in those who are vaccinated.

“Hospital admissions are dominated by those who are unvaccinated and especially those below 40 who are unvaccinated.”

Hospitals are not yet in crisis.

“Even in Gauteng, which accounts for up to 80% of new daily infections, we have not yet reached threatening stages in terms of hospital capacity. There is still significant capacity in both public and private hospitals,” he said.

About 36.8% of adults are fully vaccinated and the Free State is the first to have reached the 50% mark.

TimesLIVE

Omicron likely to be less deadly than Delta in India, expert says

Given widespread exposure of Indians to Covid-19 and a reasonably high vaccination rate, India will probably be less affected by the new strain
News
22 hours ago

US orders airlines to disclose data on Southern Africa passengers over Omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants names and contact information as Covid-19 variant spreads
World
16 hours ago

Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 cases double

Daily number of shots up 60% amid talk of mandate
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Court rewinds rules for Ramaphosa vote of no ...
National
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Board suspends fiscal commission CEO ...
National
3.
Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 ...
National
4.
JSC to run chief justice candidate interviews in ...
National
5.
Omicron is driving increase in Western Cape ...
National

Related Articles

Omicron causes more reinfections but symptoms less severe, says scientist

National / Health

EU chief says bloc should discuss mandatory vaccinations

News

Quarantine over for most SA passengers on Dutch flights

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.