LETTER: A pot of Omicrock

Many people will not vaccinate largely due to the confusion and multitude of half truths flouted in the media (“Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task teams and act”, November 30).

For most who contract it, the Omicron variant does not seem to be worse than a snotty nose and scratchy throat. A recent report quoted Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon saying they had nine cases, with none needing hospitalisation and none having any known links to SA.

CNN reported that Omicron was the leading strain in all new infections, and then BBC news said there are a total of only about 360 known Omicron cases worldwide.

What a pot of Omicrock. What a sad and disastrous over-reaction. Though I am fully vaxxed, I can sympathise with the diehards.

