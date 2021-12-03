UJ the latest university to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
Staff, ad hoc contractors, visitors and students will have to produce vaccination certificates before entering the campus
03 December 2021 - 11:07
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has become the latest tertiary institution to make Covid-19 jabs compulsory for those who want to access its facilities.
“At its meeting on 25 November 2021, the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) Council resolved that all the university’s campuses and facilities will be mandatory vaccination sites from January 2022,” the university spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said in a statement on Friday...
