BUSI MAVUSO: Can our leaders stop languishing and start clearing reform hurdles?

It is astounding that there were 660,000 fewer people employed in the third quarter of 2021 than a year earlier, considering that a year ago we were in a lockdown. There is something going seriously wrong in the labour market. This reflects a collapse in business confidence beyond the effects of Covid-19 and the unrest in July. Our businesses just don’t believe it is profitable to invest and expand.

The tragedy is that the solutions have been recognised and largely acknowledged for a long time, but for various reasons, including ideological ones, implementation of reforms to accelerate economic growth and create jobs has long been delayed. ..