ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP data expected to show the effects of July’s unrest
Economy’s performance will take centre stage in a week that also features retail sales, as well as mining and manufacturing production data
05 December 2021 - 16:19
SA’s third-quarter GDP figures will be the main highlight this week and are expected to indicate the extent of the damage that July’s riots had on an already fragile economy.
In the second quarter the economy recorded its fourth consecutive three months of growth, showing 1.2% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted expansion as the world steadily recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic...
