Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: Four scenarios for central bank policy The emergence of the Omicron variant has added to the uncertainty that normally comes with the beginning of a new year

One must feel for central bankers trying to make policy two years out when there are multiple unknowns that significantly influence monetary policy decisions and outcomes.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, which the brilliant South African scientists first detected and reported two weeks ago, is likely to be a pain for the Reserve Bank as it prepares for its January monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting...