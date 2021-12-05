Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Shamila Batohi to speak on resignation of head of the ‘new Scorpions’ B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to jet back to SA this week after concluding his official visit to four West African nations, which started last week.

Ramaphosa visited one of Africa’s economic powerhouses, Nigeria, followed by Ivory Coast and Ghana on Sunday. The president will conclude his visit with Senegal on Monday and Tuesday. A number of agreements are expected to be signed between SA and the four West African countries...