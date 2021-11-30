Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Why Chiefs coach Baxter gives Twitter a miss He knows he is controversial, loved and hated by diehard fans, and prefers to keep well away from the social platform B L Premium

Stuart Baxter ensures he always maintains a healthy distance between himself and social media. The Kaizer Chiefs coach is well aware his name is at the centre of some of the most furious conversations in that part of the world, but for his own peace of mind he insists on staying away.

This approach does not always work, as he himself conceded recently. While he does not have a Twitter account, those who do make a point of regularly keeping the Briton in the loop and letting him know exactly what is said about his name...