Woods could play limited tour events again after accident

Golf legend says full-time golf is too hard, but he would try ‘pick and choose’ competitions

30 November 2021 - 16:36 Amy Tennery
Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANDREW REDINGTON
New York — Tiger Woods said he could see himself playing some events on the PGA Tour again one day, despite the severe leg injuries he suffered in a car accident in February.

The 15-time Major winner said that at one point after the crash he thought he might lose his leg, and that he was frustrated by the slow process of rehabilitation that included three months in a hospital bed.

“Something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full-time, ever again — but pick and choose,” he told Golf Digest adding he was not “even at the halfway point” of a full recovery.

Written off as too old and too beaten up from repeated back surgery — including a back fusion procedure — and knee operations, the 45-year-old American pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in all sport in 2019 when he won the Masters by one stroke, his first Major title in 11 years.

His car accident this year prompted an outpouring of support from across the golf world and speculation among fans whether he could stage yet another rebound to the top of the sport.

“After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest, and that’s OK,” he told the Digest.

Reuters

Golf pioneer Lee Elder dies at 87

First black player to qualify for the Masters has died
22 hours ago

Lawrence flies high with Angel on day one of Joburg Open

PGA Tour campaigner Dylan Frittelli of SA is only two shots off the lead
4 days ago

Burmester heads to Joburg Open hungry for more success

Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club marks the start of a new season for the DP World Tour
1 week ago

Talor Gooch wins first PGA Tour event at RSM Classic

Oklahoma native takes advantage of calmer conditions to rebound from a wind-ridden Saturday
1 week ago
