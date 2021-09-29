Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Much at stake for SA over new German government’s China policy Hardline stance by Germany will dampen global commodity prices and cause a slump B L Premium

The German election has just concluded. The centre-left SPD came in first with 25.7% of the vote, followed by outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU with 24.1%. The Greens were third with 14.8%. A new coalition government will need to be negotiated, and this may take months. It will be important to watch closely how Germany, the EU’s largest country, positions itself regarding foreign and trade policy.

In terms of global politics, with the current contestations between the US and China dominating global headlines, whether Germany’s new coalition government changes the current pro-China stance, and by implication the EU’s China stance, is ever more important...