WANDILE SIHLOBO: Magwa Tea's decline the mark of a callous government Former homelands have been left behind to occupy the periphery of progress

SA’s agriculture sector has been the mainstay of economic growth, even at the height of Covid-19. Its underbelly, however, is its dualism and lack of inclusiveness. The former homelands are left behind; they occupy the periphery of agricultural progress.

This reality hits you when you drive from the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal to the northern parts of the former Transkei. The more established commercial farming parts in some regions of KwaZulu-Natal blossom with green pastures and bountiful crops. By contrast, the parts that fell under the homeland system are fallow, even though they are on arable land and a potential source of wealth...