WANDILE SIHLOBO: Onus is on government to communicate agricultural master plan to former homeland areas
Effort should be made to ensure there is shared understanding of objectives
18 April 2021 - 19:35
SA’s agricultural sector is finalising the sector master plan. The final consultations with constituencies of various social partners — comprising industry, government, labour and civil society — will soon begin, after which the master plan will be signed off. This document will serve as a guide for inclusive growth in the sector.
An important pillar of the master plan should be an effective communication strategy and a clear monitoring and evaluation framework. This is important for ensuring there is shared understanding of its ultimate objectives, and that the achievement of these is continuously monitored. ..
