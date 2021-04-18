Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Onus is on government to communicate agricultural master plan to former homeland areas Effort should be made to ensure there is shared understanding of objectives BL PREMIUM

SA’s agricultural sector is finalising the sector master plan. The final consultations with constituencies of various social partners — comprising industry, government, labour and civil society — will soon begin, after which the master plan will be signed off. This document will serve as a guide for inclusive growth in the sector.

An important pillar of the master plan should be an effective communication strategy and a clear monitoring and evaluation framework. This is important for ensuring there is shared understanding of its ultimate objectives, and that the achievement of these is continuously monitored. ..