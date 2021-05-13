National Allocation of state farm land proceeding slowly, says minister BL PREMIUM

The government’s plan to release 700,000ha of “vacant or underutilised” state land for use by black farmers is proceeding more slowly than expected, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza told MPs on Thursday.

The release of state land for land reform was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last October as a priority to speed up land reform. The 700,000ha includes 896 farms most of which were acquired by homeland governments during apartheid and had remained state property...