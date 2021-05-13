Allocation of state farm land proceeding slowly, says minister
13 May 2021 - 19:46
The government’s plan to release 700,000ha of “vacant or underutilised” state land for use by black farmers is proceeding more slowly than expected, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza told MPs on Thursday.
The release of state land for land reform was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last October as a priority to speed up land reform. The 700,000ha includes 896 farms most of which were acquired by homeland governments during apartheid and had remained state property...
