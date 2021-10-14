ISAAH MHLANGA: Unemployment solution must help everyone stand on their own feet
State needs to step in to alleviate absolute poverty but that cannot be a long-term policy
14 October 2021 - 14:35
Following a two-hour discussion about debt, growth and unemployment hosted by veteran journalist and former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi on Twitter Spaces last Sunday, a veteran policymaker reached out and offered some feedback.
The two main points from the feedback were that 1) there seems to be an inflexible commitment to fiscal outcomes and solutions to the economic challenges we face; and 2) there is an established posture that any solutions that are proposed by those who could be described as heterodox, including expanded roles of the central bank, are simply treated as caricature or as some sort of radical economic transformation pipe dream. ..
