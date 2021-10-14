News & Fox Working in SA: a home affairs horror story The government is reviewing its system to assess foreigners seeking work in SA, but those already here are finding life difficult B L Premium

A review of SA’s work permit system is well under way, according to the government, but foreign workers interviewed by the FM tell of anxiety and distress in getting permits and work visas renewed. They say long delays at the department of home affairs have led to bank accounts being frozen and medical aid suspended.

Attempts to obtain comment from the department were unsuccessful: e-mails and phone calls went unanswered. A spokesperson indicated that there could be a response, but did not deliver...