Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
The government is reviewing its system to assess foreigners seeking work in SA, but those already here are finding life difficult
14 October 2021 - 05:00
A review of SA’s work permit system is well under way, according to the government, but foreign workers interviewed by the FM tell of anxiety and distress in getting permits and work visas renewed. They say long delays at the department of home affairs have led to bank accounts being frozen and medical aid suspended.
Attempts to obtain comment from the department were unsuccessful: e-mails and phone calls went unanswered. A spokesperson indicated that there could be a response, but did not deliver...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now