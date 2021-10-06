Treasury to pump R24bn into Infrastructure Fund
06 October 2021 - 21:04
The Infrastructure Fund (IF), which was established to promote investment in infrastructure as part of the country’s economic recovery, will receive R24bn over the next three years from the National Treasury to add to funding from the private sector.
Unlike previous years in which the government’s infrastructure projects were bogged down by financial delays, the IF’s head, Mohale Rakgate, said the funds received from the government have enabled the fund, which is managed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa, to speedily begin to implement the construction of projects...
