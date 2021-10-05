Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Making sense of the violent protests and what should be done Some suggest political agency needs to be recovered without dependence on an incapable state B L Premium

SA has a long history of violence. This struck home at the “Rebuilding Communities” webinar recently hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) and the Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO).

While the July uprisings in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were the starting point of the discussions, there was no getting away from the personal, familial, gender-based, racial, ethnic, xenophobic, gang, taxi, school and political violence that has riven our society and continues to rip us apart...