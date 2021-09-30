Inside the great rebuild of KwaZulu-Natal
The country’s main port and the provincial capital lick their wounds after the mayhem of July, but some of the trauma will linger
30 September 2021 - 05:00
Some businesses in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are slowly recovering from July’s riots and looting that lost the province R20bn in GDP and damaged nearly 1,200 shops.
Others are still struggling to get insurance payouts while some smaller firms have moved away or closed shop...
